Not Your Average Festival is an outdoor music celebration curated by Not Your Average Everything, and The Humble Hustle Company, Inc. The 2025 theme, Lost in the Flowers, brings a vibrant energy inviting you to lose yourself in the beauty of nature and the pulsating beats of local and regional R & B, reggae, soul, funk and blues artists.

The festival brings together local residents and travelers alike to gather together and enjoy incredible musical performances, food, and activities that celebrate the rich diversity of the Valley. As one of the most anticipated annual events in the region, the festival acts as a perfect complement to the landscape and cultural fabric in the City of Roanoke. This year we are so excited to introduce the festival with new features, including a unique food experience never seen before, a vibrant beer garden, wine tasting station, expanded performances, and so much more!