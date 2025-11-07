Northeast Georgia Arts Tour
to
Clayton, GA Main Street Downtown Clayton, Clayton, Georgia 30525
November 7-9, 2025 | 10 am - 5 pm
Original works of art made by regional artists at our charming shops, galleries and studios.
Discover the work of local artists … painters, potters, jewelry makers, fiber, glass, metal artists and more along our self-guided, year-round Northeast Georgia Arts Tour.
Start anywhere you like…
Plot your own course…
Most venues are open year-round, and some may have seasonal hours. Call before you visit.
Paintings, pottery, folk art, jewelry, glass, mixed media, metal, photography, handcrafted furniture, fiber, wood, and much more!