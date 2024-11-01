November 1, 2, & 3 | 10am-5pm

Original works of art made by regional artists at our charming shops, galleries and studios.

Discover the work of local artists … painters, potters, jewelry makers, fiber, glass, metal artists and more along our self-guided, year round Northeast Georgia Arts Tour.

Start anywhere you like…

Plot your own course…

Most venues are open year round, and some may have seasonal hours. Call before you visit.

Paintings, pottery, folk art, jewelry, glass, mixed media, metal, photography, handcrafted furniture, fiber, wood, and much more!

Download our map and brochure here.