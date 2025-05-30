× Expand Courtesy North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival

Stroll through more than 50 fine arts & crafts exhibitors, tap your toes to live music throughout the weekend, and eat some serious seafood and sweet treats at the North Georgia Highlands Seafood & Wine Festival!

Friday, May 30, 2025 - Sunday, June 1, 2025

Friday, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Friday - Veterans free 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; ID required)

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.