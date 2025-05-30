North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival
Mayors Park Highway 76, Young Harris, Georgia
Courtesy North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival
Stroll through more than 50 fine arts & crafts exhibitors, tap your toes to live music throughout the weekend, and eat some serious seafood and sweet treats at the North Georgia Highlands Seafood & Wine Festival!
Friday, May 30, 2025 - Sunday, June 1, 2025
Friday, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Friday - Veterans free 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; ID required)
Saturday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family