North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival

to

Mayors Park Highway 76, Young Harris, Georgia

Stroll through more than 50 fine arts & crafts exhibitors, tap your toes to live music throughout the weekend, and eat some serious seafood and sweet treats at the North Georgia Highlands Seafood & Wine Festival!

Friday, May 30, 2025 - Sunday, June 1, 2025

Friday, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. (Friday - Veterans free 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; ID required)

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Info

Mayors Park Highway 76, Young Harris, Georgia
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival - 2025-05-30 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival - 2025-05-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival - 2025-05-30 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival - 2025-05-30 00:00:00 ical