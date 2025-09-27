North Georgia Highland Games

Rabun County Civic Center 201 West Savannah Street, Clayton, Georgia 30525

Providing a Scottish Highland Games event to the North Georgia Mountains to raise money for Place of Hope North Georgia. 

Place of Hope North Georgia is a faith-based, non-profit organization providing resources for children who need familial, spiritual, and financial support because of abuse, neglect, or homelessness. Our primary focus is on children and parents in the Foster Care system of North Georgia.

Festivals & Fairs
