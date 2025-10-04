North Georgia Fried Pickle Festival

× Expand Courtesy Touch the Sky Events Fried Pickle Festival 2025 - 1

This is year is BIGGER & BETTER! We will have BOTH admission gates open this year for quicker entry!

Classic dill pickles, fried pickles, pickle popcorn, pickle lemonade, pickle scented chap stick & body products, pickle dogs, pickle dips, pickle salsa, pickle cotton candy, pickle-themed jewelry, pickle-themed t-shirts, & SO MUCH MORE!

Enjoy shopping over 200 craft & commercial vendors, food vendors, petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, trackless train rides, face painting, games, entertainment, and more! Worried about crowds? Purchase a VIP tickets for early entry!

VIP – $25 early entry @ 9:00 am with a FREE PICKLE goodie bag!

PURCHASE VIP TICKETS HERE

We are excited to have social media influencer The Pickled Guy joining us with his pickle items AND judging the contests!

NEW THIS YEAR – Pickle Juice Drinking Contest Saturday @ 4:00 pm

Pickle Eating Contest Sunday @ 11:00 am & 3:00 pm

Contestant must be at least 18 years old to participate. Sign up here: https://touchtheskyevents.com/contact-us/

$10 General admission tickets available at the gate!

Event hours: Saturday 10 am – 5 pm | Sunday 10 am – 4 pm