North Fork Valley Tour of the Asheville Watershed – East Side: Appalachian History, the North Fork Community, and the Hunger Games

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center The 135 year old chimney ruins of Colonel John K. Connally & Alice C. Connally's summer home near Greybeard's Bear Wallow Ridge along North Fork's Long Branch.

On Saturday, March 28th, the Swannanoa Valley Museum & History Center will host a driving tour inside the closed City of Asheville Watershed to explore part of the once thriving North Fork Valley community. Over 50 families were forced to leave the North Fork Valley in the early 20th century as Asheville enacted plans to convert the area into a much-needed reservoir for city residents. This tour will explore historic homestead sites and cemeteries of this lost community, as well as discuss the watershed's recent use as a film location for the Hunger Games film series. The tour is primarily a driving tour but includes some walking on rough terrain.

Price: $50 members/$75 nonmembers. Register online at www.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/events.

For questions please contact Saro Lynch-Thomason, svmvolunteer@gmail.com, museum # 828-669-9566