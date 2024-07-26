× Expand North Fork Music Festival

Welcome to the North Fork Music Festival!

We are thrilled to bring you Corey Smith to Main Street in Hazard!

Come join us for a weekend of live music, good vibes, and great company. For year 5 we are going bigger and better than ever. Whether you're a fan of country, rock, pop, or folk music, we've got something for everyone. So grab your friends, bring a blanket or a lawn chair, and get ready to dance the day away. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site to keep you fueled up and hydrated. Don't miss out on this epic event - see you there!

Line Up

Friday:

5:30 - Emily Helene Leavengood

6:30 - Unky Bones

7:45 - Rags and Riches

9:00 - Lance Rogers

Saturday:

5:30 - Cory Michael Harris

6:30 - Emily Jamerson

7:45 - The Creekers

9:30 - Corey Smith

Follow https://www.facebook.com/northforkmusicfest for the most up to date information.

Inclement Weather Plan:

In the event of inclement weather the festival will be moved to the Hal Rogers Forum. All online tickets will still be honored and ticket holders will be notified of the change.