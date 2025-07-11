× Expand Courtesy North Carolina Blackberry Festival

The North Carolina Blackberry Festival is a celebration of blackberries, cobbler, and fun! Held in Lenoir, North Carolina, the festival offers tons of family-friendly events. This is a FREE two-day event. There’s music, vendors, food, kid’s activities, and a blackberry-eating contest. We have delicious blackberries for sale as well as some scrumptious blackberry cobbler for sale, while it lasts! You can find all sorts of tasty festival food and shop from hundreds of vendors. We even have a Blackberry Cobbler Parade! So, come get your fill of fun and blackberries during the North Carolina Blackberry Festival! Hosted by the Downtown Lenoir Development Alliance in partnership with Downtown Lenoir, the festival is in its 22nd year.

July 11: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

July 12: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.