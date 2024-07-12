North Carolina Blackberry Festival
to
Downtown Lenoir 801 West Avenue, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645
Downtown Lenoir NC
Welcome to the 21st Annual NC Blackberry Festival, to be held in beautiful downtown Lenoir NC.
We are thrilled that you have discovered our festival, and we know that you will have some great family fun.
We have 2 FUN Days of Activities:
Friday, July 12th 2024 – The Festivities Begin at 5:00 PM
This is the BIG DAY of the festival!
- 5:00pm – Vendors/Festival opens
- 5:00pm – Band TBA
- 7:00pm – 9:00pm Kid Party (Provided by Hype Nation Events)
- 7:00pm – Band TBA
- 8:00pm – 5K Glow Run
- 9:00pm – Festival Closes
Saturday, July 13th 2024– FUN, FUN FUN
This is the BIG DAY of the festival!
- 9:00am – Vendors/Festival opens
- 10:00am – Little Miss Blackberry Pageant
- 12:00pm – Blackberry Pie Eating contest
- 12:30pm – National Anthem – Caldwell Crooners
- 1:00pm – Blackberry Cobbler Parade
- 1:30pm – Band TBA
- 4:00pm – Band TBA
- 7:00pm – Band TBA
- 9:00pm – Festival Closes
Check the schedule of events for the entire list of activities set to help make your summer great!