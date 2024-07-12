North Carolina Blackberry Festival

× Expand Downtown Lenoir NC

Welcome to the 21st Annual NC Blackberry Festival, to be held in beautiful downtown Lenoir NC.

We are thrilled that you have discovered our festival, and we know that you will have some great family fun.

We have 2 FUN Days of Activities:

Friday, July 12th 2024 – The Festivities Begin at 5:00 PM

This is the BIG DAY of the festival!

5:00pm – Vendors/Festival opens

5:00pm – Band TBA

7:00pm – 9:00pm Kid Party (Provided by Hype Nation Events)

7:00pm – Band TBA

8:00pm – 5K Glow Run

9:00pm – Festival Closes

Saturday, July 13th 2024– FUN, FUN FUN

This is the BIG DAY of the festival!

9:00am – Vendors/Festival opens

10:00am – Little Miss Blackberry Pageant

12:00pm – Blackberry Pie Eating contest

12:30pm – National Anthem – Caldwell Crooners

1:00pm – Blackberry Cobbler Parade

1:30pm – Band TBA

4:00pm – Band TBA

7:00pm – Band TBA

9:00pm – Festival Closes

Check the schedule of events for the entire list of activities set to help make your summer great!