North Carolina Blackberry Festival
Downtown Lenoir 801 West Avenue, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645
The North Carolina Blackberry Festival in Downtown Lenoir is an excellent opportunity for vendors. Hosted by the Downtown Lenoir Development Alliance in partnership with Downtown Lenoir, the festival is in its twentieth year.
The 2-day festival brings in upwards of 25,000 people from all over the state and is one of North Carolinas premiere streets festivals.
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family