North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents Plenty of Time

to Google Calendar - North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents Plenty of Time - 2019-07-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents Plenty of Time - 2019-07-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents Plenty of Time - 2019-07-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents Plenty of Time - 2019-07-07 19:00:00

Valborg Theatre 480 Howard St, North Carolina 28607

The celebrated North Carolina Black Repertory Company returns by popular demand this summer with its production of Plenty of Time, following the forty-three-year romance between an unlikely pair, a debutante from an elite black family and a working-class young man with dreams of changing the world.

$25 Adult

$22.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$10 Student

Info

Valborg Theatre 480 Howard St, North Carolina 28607 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Theater & Dance
8008412787
to Google Calendar - North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents Plenty of Time - 2019-07-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents Plenty of Time - 2019-07-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents Plenty of Time - 2019-07-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents Plenty of Time - 2019-07-07 19:00:00