North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents Plenty of Time
Valborg Theatre 480 Howard St, North Carolina 28607
The celebrated North Carolina Black Repertory Company returns by popular demand this summer with its production of Plenty of Time, following the forty-three-year romance between an unlikely pair, a debutante from an elite black family and a working-class young man with dreams of changing the world.
$25 Adult
$22.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)
$10 Student
Festivals & Fairs, Theater & Dance