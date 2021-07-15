North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents Freedom Summer

× Expand NCBR NCBR

(July 15, ticketed livestream, 7pm)

$15

The celebrated North Carolina Black Repertory Company, fresh on the heels of being named Distinguished Career Award recipients at the Southeastern Theatre Conference, returns to the festival with Freedom Summer, which follows two black sisters in the summer of 1964 as they question civil rights, black identity, and what it means to be free.

Companion Event

Meet the Artist: Jackie Alexander, NC Black Rep Artistic Director (July 13, free livestream, 7pm)