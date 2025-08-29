North Carolina Apple Festival

Downtown Hendersonville 1 Historic Courthouse Square , Hendersonville, North Carolina 28792

Join us on August 29-September 1, 2025, for the NC Apple Festival in downtown Hendersonville, North Carolina, for a fun-filled celebration of apples, local culture, and community spirit. Whether you’re here for the delicious apple-inspired treats, the exciting street fair, or the family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone!

We’re thrilled to bring together over 250,000 visitors each year to celebrate the rich heritage of Henderson County’s apple-growing tradition. From the vibrant parade to live music, and of course, the best apples around, the festival is a one-of-a-kind experience you won’t want to miss!

Explore our website to plan your visit, learn about sponsorship opportunitiesvolunteer, and discover everything the festival has to offer. We can’t wait to see you at the NC Apple Festival, where community, family, and fun come together in the heart of Hendersonville!

  • Friday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Monday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
