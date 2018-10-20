A Night on the Parkway with FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway

The Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway presents A Night on the Parkway to celebrate our 30th anniversary.

October 20th

7-10 pm

Tabuman Museum of Art

Join us for:

• Pre-event presentation and meet & greet with Carlton Abbott, architect, artist, and son of Parkway architect Stanley Abbott at 6 pm (limited seating)

• Heavy hors-d'oeuvres served around a theatrical bonfire and projected mountain-scape

• Music by Easy Pickins, caricatures by Kyle Edgell, and beer by Devils Backbone Brewery

• Silent auction showcasing the history and culture of the Blue Ridge

• Attire is "Parkway Formal" (business casual/casual)

To purchase tickets visit www.ANightOnTheParkway.com or call 540-772-2992

All proceeds benefit FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway and our projects along the Parkway.

The Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
5407722992
