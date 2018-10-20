A Night on the Parkway with FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway
The Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway presents A Night on the Parkway to celebrate our 30th anniversary.
October 20th
7-10 pm
Tabuman Museum of Art
Join us for:
• Pre-event presentation and meet & greet with Carlton Abbott, architect, artist, and son of Parkway architect Stanley Abbott at 6 pm (limited seating)
• Heavy hors-d'oeuvres served around a theatrical bonfire and projected mountain-scape
• Music by Easy Pickins, caricatures by Kyle Edgell, and beer by Devils Backbone Brewery
• Silent auction showcasing the history and culture of the Blue Ridge
• Attire is "Parkway Formal" (business casual/casual)
To purchase tickets visit www.ANightOnTheParkway.com or call 540-772-2992
All proceeds benefit FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge Parkway and our projects along the Parkway.