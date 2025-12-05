Night of Lights

× Expand Courtesy City of Greenville

Come watch Main Street light up while you rock around our 30-foot Christmas tree adorned with 25,550 LED lights -- Friday, December 5, 2025. We'll count down with Mayor White and special guest, Jane Robelot from WYFF 4, as we light the official City of Greenville Christmas tree located in front of M. Judson Booksellers. This exciting free event includes food trucks and vendors, live music, and a special visit from Santa Claus. The official tree lighting will take place between 6 and 6:15 pm, so be sure and come early to ensure you don't miss out on the magic.