Newly Released "Mountain Blue" Book Signing at Mast General Store

Brevard, NC authors and photographers Les and Janet Saucier will be signing copies of their newly released book "Mountain Blue, the Beauty and Grandeur of America's Southern Appalachian Mountains" on Saturday, September 22, 2018, from 11am to 4pm at Mast General Store, 15 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC. "Mountain Blue" is a coffee-table style book featuring more than 150 vivid color original photographs taken by the authors over two decades. Also included in the book is text about how the ancient Southern Appalachian Mountains were formed, and other written tributes to characteristics that make the mountains like no other place in the world.

"Mountain Blue" is a celebration of the beauty and a tribute to the Blue Ridge, the Smokies, the culture, and the biodiversity found only in the Southern Appalachian Mountains. "We wanted to share our vision of what's its like to be in this special place," said Les Saucier a veteran photographer and teacher of photography. "There's no where else on earth like it. As we say in the book 'the mountains call to your heart.' That's what we want to share with readers and lovers of the mountains."