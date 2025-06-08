Newest Exhibition at Upcountry History Museum Assembles Display of Avengers Originals

× Expand UHM Illustration This unique exhibition is an exclusive 2,000-square-foot display of original costumes, select movie props, and other notable memorabilia centered around the film’s principles of friendship, teamwork, and perseverance.

Traverse the Marvel Universe through a unique experience that explores the fourth installment of the Avengers saga in “Avengers: Endgame – The Exhibition,” a first-of-its-kind showcase now on display at the Upcountry History Museum – Greenville County, a Smithsonian Affiliate.

“Avengers: Endgame” became the highest-grossing film of all time after it debuted in 2019. Now, the Upcountry History Museum will present an exclusive 2,000-square-foot display of original costumes, including Black Panther, select movie props, and other notable memorabilia centered around the film’s principles of friendship, teamwork, and perseverance.

For more than 85 years, creating independent yet deeply connected stories has been the foundation of the Marvel Universe. Conceived from a simple idea of strange tales and journeys in 1939 with the publication of Marvel Comics #1, Marvel began to create a world with visual and cultural impact that has continued to influence readers and viewers today.

Throughout the 1940s and 1950s, new characters in different genres expanded the growing repertoire of these stories which furthered the narratives of heroes and villains. In 1963, Marvel created a team of superheroes including Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, Hulk, and Black Panther. Named The Avengers, their mission was to stand as Earth’s first line of defense against the most powerful threats in the universe.

“Avengers: Endgame – The Exhibition” will be on display from June 7, 2025, through January 18, 2026. It is being presented in partnership with The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios and private collectors.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.