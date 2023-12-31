New Year's Eve Lights of Wonder

× Expand Gatlinburg SkyPark

*Tickets will go on sale approximately 1 month prior to the event*

Ring in the New Year at the Gatlinburg SkyPark!

The city of Gatlinburg is getting ready to have its fireworks display from the top of the Gatlinburg Space Needle this New Year's Eve! To get the very best, and most unique view, of the fireworks in (and above) town, you need to get your VIP "NYE Lights of Wonder" tickets for an exclusive fireworks viewing on top of the SkyPark's mountain and SkyBridge. From the SkyBridge, you will be viewing the fireworks from 500 feet above Gatlinburg and roughly 100 feet above the Space Needle's firework's launchpad. View the fireworks from the best spot in town, enjoy the Lights Over Gatlinburg lights after-hours at the SkyPark, AND come back to visit the SkyPark as many times as you would like to the very next day- January 1st!

NEW THIS YEAR:

We are taking New Year's Eve up a notch this year with the help of our friends from Ear Jams Silent Disco! This year we are turning the SkyDeck into a huge dance floor where you and your friends can ring in the new year with the Best Dance Party in Gatlinburg! Included in your VIP Ticket will be your own personal Studio Quality Headphones, where you will experience a Fully DJ'ed Dance Party right on top of the mountain at the SkyPark as we count down to the New Year with Fireworks and Music!