New Year's Eve Fireworks Show & Ball Drop

Known as the “Best New Year’s Eve Show in the South,” Gatlinburg will ring in the new year under the cover of the iconic Gatlinburg Space Needle for its Annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show on December 31. Since 1987, this free, family-friendly celebration has been one of the largest organized New Year’s Eve events in the nation, and this year’s celebration is set to be a spectacular end to the year.

Adding a new element to the festivities, eventgoers can enjoy an illuminating drone show beginning at approximately 11:50 p.m. The drones will light up the night sky above the Gatlinburg Convention Center, featuring displays that pay homage to the area. The show will lead into a fantastic fireworks finish to ring in the New Year, full of spark.

The Annual Gatlinburg New Year’s Eve Celebration and Ball Drop is free and open to the public. Due to the popularity of the event, visitors are encouraged to arrive early to secure parking and viewing access.

For those that cannot attend the celebratory event, the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a live stream broadcast of the drone show and fireworks finale on the Visit Gatlinburg Facebook Page.