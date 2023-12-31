New Years Eve Fireworks Show and Ball Drop

× Expand Gatlinburg, TN

On Airport Road at the Parkway – For the 36th straight year, the Space Needle area at traffic light #8 comes alive at the stroke of midnight with a fabulous fireworks show. Features family-friendly entertainment. “Best New Year’s Eve Show in the South”

will ring in the new year under the cover of the iconic Gatlinburg Space Needle for its 35th Annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show on Saturday, December 31. Since 1987, this free, family-friendly celebration has been one of the largest organized New Year’s Eve events in the nation, and this year’s celebration is set to be a spectacular end to the year.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of the celebration specials offered by many Gatlinburg restaurants and businesses. Live music begins at 10 p.m. at the base of the Space Needle on Historic Nature Trail/Airport Rd.

Beginning at 10:30 p.m., Airport Road will close from Parkway to Cloverleaf Lane. At approximately 11 p.m., a portion of the Parkway will also close from Reagan Drive to LeConte Street.

Event organizers encourage those attending the celebration to arrive in Gatlinburg early to avoid traffic, find parking and an advantageous spot to watch the fireworks display.