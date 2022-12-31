New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance

× Expand The Floyd Country Store

Tickets are $50 for dinner & dance, $20 for the dance only.

Friends and Fixture cardholder tickets are $45 for dinner & dance, $15 for the dance only (in-store purchase only)

Join us at the Floyd Country Store for our 7th Annual New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance Celebration with Twin Creeks String Band, Unique Sound of the Mountains & The Virginia Girls, and Raistlin Brabson & Mac Traynham. Dinner is served from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, with dancing from 8:00 pm – 12:00am, and an alcohol-free toast at midnight. Visit our website to see the dinner menu.