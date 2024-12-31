New Year’s Eve Apple Rise

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Historic Courthouse, a family-friendly celebration to ring in 2025. Hendersonville pays homage to its status as North Carolina’s Apple Capital by raising a giant apple on the plaza of the Historic Courthouse. The free event features New Year’s Eve swag giveaways, a DJ dance party, hot cocoa, games and craft vendors. All leading up to the apple rise countdown at 7 p.m. Perfect for families with young children or those who wish to enjoy an early, alcohol-free celebration.

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
828-693-9708
