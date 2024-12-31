New Years at Beech Mountain

Join Beech Mountain Resort for the biggest party of the year starting at 7 p.m.! Celebrate the New Year under the stars with a variety of activities, including cozy Adirondack chairs and fire pits. Enjoy a silent disco in the Brewhouse and a live DJ outside in the village, along with food trucks offering a range of options. First Chair Coffee Shop’s Village location will be open, serving pastries, hot cocoa, and warm coffee drinks, while the Beech Mountain Brewing Co. will offer drinks and beer throughout the night. At midnight, watch the spectacular fireworks display to ring in the New Year. This event is completely FREE, with no charge to park at Beech Mountain Resort.

Concerts & Live Music, Vacation & Holiday
828-387-9283
