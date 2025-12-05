New Year’s Eve at The Silo Cookhouse

to

The Horse Shoe Farm 155 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28791

Ring in 2026 with style at The Silo Cookhouse’s New Year’s Eve Dinner, featuring a three-course prix fixe menu plus amuse, with an optional wine pairing. The perfect blend of culinary sophistication and cozy mountain ambiance, it’s an unforgettable way to toast the year ahead. $125 per guest

Info

The Horse Shoe Farm 155 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28791
Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - New Year’s Eve at The Silo Cookhouse - 2025-12-31 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - New Year’s Eve at The Silo Cookhouse - 2025-12-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - New Year’s Eve at The Silo Cookhouse - 2025-12-31 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - New Year’s Eve at The Silo Cookhouse - 2025-12-31 17:00:00 ical