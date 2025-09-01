New Year's Eve Fireworks Show & Ball Drop

× Expand Courtesy Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau

Known as the “Best New Year’s Eve Show in the South,” Gatlinburg will ring in the new year with its Annual New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31. Since 1987, this free, family-friendly celebration has been one of the largest organized New Year’s Eve events in the nation, and this year’s celebration is set to be a spectacular end to the year.

Join us for a night of free fun with drones, ball drop and fireworks finale. Enjoy a spectacular illuminated drone show, and a free live concert, a ball drop under the iconic Gatlinburg Space Needle and a festive firework finale, all starting at 10:30 p.m. Bring your family and friends for an unforgettable start to the new year! Make memories with the whole family as we kick off 2026 with a bang!

Adding a new element to the festivities, eventgoers can enjoy an illuminating drone show beginning at approximately 11:50 p.m. The drones will light up the night sky above the Gatlinburg Convention Center, featuring displays that pay homage to the area. The show will lead into a fantastic drone show with a fireworks finish to ring in the New Year, full of spark.

The Annual Gatlinburg New Year’s Eve Celebration is free and open to the public. Due to the popularity of the event, visitors are encouraged to arrive early to secure parking and viewing access.