New Year's Eve Celebration

Sugar Mountain Resort 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain, North Carolina 28604

A New Year’s Eve celebration mountain style! Join us for a complimentary alpine torch light parade at 11:45 p.m. and a firework show at midnight. A fee, as well as reservations for the indoor festivities including live music from 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. Reservations are required, and should be made by calling 828-898-4521 x261.

Info

Kids & Family, Outdoor
