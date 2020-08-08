New World, New Plants: Earth Connection Series

Meet at the Carriage Barn.

Humans have long used and altered the landscape of Sky Meadows to their benefit by utilizing native plants and introducing new species. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch for a plant identification walk focusing on the native plants that were useful to the American Colonists and the non-native species they brought with them to the New World.

All ages are welcome and no registration is necessary. The workshop will be held rain or shine. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes.

Parking fees apply.

Join us for the remainder of the Earth Connection Series:

Backcountry Crash Course: Saturday, September 12 to Sunday, September 13

Fall Wild Edible Plants: Sunday, November 1

Surviving Through History: Sunday, December 6

To learn more or register for these workshops, visit: http://earth-connection.com/schedule.