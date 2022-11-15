× Expand Four Seasons The Care You Trust

Four Seasons serves patients in 13 counties of western North Carolina. As a non-profit provider of hospice and palliative care services, we rely heavily on volunteers who contribute in a variety of settings. New Volunteer Orientation prepares volunteers to work in administrative offices, at the Hospice Home Store, and to provide outreach to the community. Further training is required for those who would like to serve patients and grief clients.

Join us for our next New Volunteer Orientation via Zoom Webinar on November 15th at 1pm. To register, call the volunteer team at (828) 692-6178 or email volunteers@fourseasonscfl.org.