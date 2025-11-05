× Expand Courtesy Alchemy Comedy Theater

Applications are OPEN to perform in the 12th annual New South Comedy Festival in Greenville, SC. All acts will be notified of acceptance by early September.

For almost a decade we have brought hundreds of comedy acts like BASSPROV, North Coast, Magnet Tourco, Jill Bernard (Drum Machine), Julian McCullough, Magic Negro, Pop Roulette, Coworkers, Sister’s Three, Craig and Carla Cackowski, Thunderstood, Seth K. Thomas (Defiant Thomas Brothers), Nick Armstrong (Rise Comedy), Celeste Pechous, and so many more.

We’ve also produced workshops from the country’s best improv/sketch instructors (iO, UCB, Magnet Theatre, The Pack, Theatre 99, Dad’s Garage, HUGE Theater) and veteran stand-up comics from across the country. And all in beautiful downtown Greenville, SC.

This year, the 12th annual New South Comedy Festival will be all in one weekend from November 5-9th, 2025. Once again, we will be accepting stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy shows. Local acts will mostly be scheduled on weekdays.