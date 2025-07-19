New River Gorge Summit
to
Pipestem Resort State Park 3405 Pipestem Dr, Pipestem, West Virginia 25979
×
Courtesy New River Gorge Summit
The New River Gorge Summit offers activities for the entire family. We do all the work to find the best activities the area has to offer, and hire world-class experts to lead you. Adults can enjoy activities such as hiking, birding, rafting, and local art and cultural activities. Kids are enrolled in full-day outdoor programs led by experienced environmental educators who create a program that will challenge and educate.
Info
Pipestem Resort State Park 3405 Pipestem Dr, Pipestem, West Virginia 25979
Kids & Family, Outdoor