New River Gorge Summit

to

Pipestem Resort State Park 3405 Pipestem Dr, Pipestem, West Virginia 25979

The New River Gorge Summit offers activities for the entire family. We do all the work to find the best activities the area has to offer, and hire world-class experts to lead you. Adults can enjoy activities such as hiking, birding, rafting, and local art and cultural activities. Kids are enrolled in full-day outdoor programs led by experienced environmental educators who create a program that will challenge and educate.

Info

Pipestem Resort State Park 3405 Pipestem Dr, Pipestem, West Virginia 25979
Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - New River Gorge Summit - 2025-07-19 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - New River Gorge Summit - 2025-07-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - New River Gorge Summit - 2025-07-19 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - New River Gorge Summit - 2025-07-19 00:00:00 ical