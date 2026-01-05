× Expand Courtesy New River Birding & Nature Festival

Since 2002, the annual New River Birding & Nature Festival takes place in and around the New River Gorge National Park & River in the heart of the upland, hardwood forests that Cornell Lab of Ornithology identified as a crucial stopover habitat for the continued survival of species such as Golden-winged, Blue-winged, and Swainson's Warbler, as well as the Scarlet Tanager. Our bird and nature watching festival highlights more than 100 bird species and a variety of daily birding tours.

It's our favorite week of the year and we like to think of it as a five-star nature vacation where you nurture your mind and body by connecting with nature in the fresh spring air of the Appalachian Mountains. Our inclusive packages range from choosing lodging on your own to deluxe cabin accommodations. Each day provides a great field trip, three tasty meals, afternoon drinks and snacks, two knowledge and fun packed presentations, and good times with outstanding folks you may get to know as friends.

You won't find rows of vendor tables with cool stuff. You will find dinner tables with all kinds of folks from all sorts of places who enjoy exploring the phenomena of the physical world. A friendly bird and nature watching vacation for everyone, we offer a variety of daily guided birding and nature excursions, excellent speakers, the finest collection of guides, tasty food, and a back-porch atmosphere unmatched by any other birding festival. Signature guided bird watching experiences include opportunities to visit a wide range of habitats, world class instruction for those wanting to enhance their skills, and the best guide-to-guest ratio. All skill levels are welcome.

