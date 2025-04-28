× Expand New River Birding & Nature Festival

April 28 - May 3, 2025 Festival Registration is Open

Since 2002, the annual New River Birding & Nature Festival takes place in and around the New River Gorge National Park & River in the heart of the upland, hardwood forests that Cornell Lab of Ornithology identified as a crucial stopover habitat for the continued survival of species such as Golden-winged, Blue-winged, and Swainson's Warbler, as well as the Scarlet Tanager. Our bird and nature watching festival highlights more than 100 bird species on a variety of daily birding tours.

It's our favorite week of the year and we like to think of it as a five-star nature vacation where you nurture your mind and body by connecting with nature in the fresh spring air of the Appalachian Mountains.

You won't find rows of vendor tables with cool stuff from interesting places. You will find dinner tables with all kinds of folks from all sorts of places who enjoy exploring the phenomena of the physical world. A friendly bird and nature watching vacation for everyone, we offer a variety of daily guided birding and nature excursions, world-class speakers, the finest collection of guides, tasty food, and a back-porch atmosphere unmatched by any other birding festival. Signature guided bird watching experiences include opportunities to visit a wide range of habitats, world class instruction for those wanting to enhance their skills, and the best guide-to-guest ratio on the festival circuit. All skill levels are welcome.

Our inclusive packages range from deluxe cabin accommodations to lodging on your own. Each day offers a great field trip, three tasty meals, two knowledge and fun packed presentations, world-class folks you may get to know as friends, and good times.

As a non-profit fundraising event, the Festival is the major funding source for the local 501C3 Fayette County Education Fund, Inc. Since the Festival's inception, participation supports the Fund's student environmental and leadership training programs. Learn more: Who We Support