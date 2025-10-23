× Expand Explore Elkin NC Trail Days in Elkin, NC

Come hike, bike, paddle, and explore during the four-day North Carolina Trail Days Festival in Elkin and Jonesville—two vibrant trail towns nestled between Stone Mountain and Pilot Mountain State Parks and linked by the scenic Yadkin River. Just a short drive from the Blue Ridge Parkway, this lively celebration features guided adventures, outdoor exhibitors, live music, art, and more.

Visit our website for more information and full event schedule, nctraildays.com