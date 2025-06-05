× Expand Courtesy NC Trail Days

Join us for the 6th annual North Carolina Trail Days in the towns of Elkin and Jonesville - home of three great state trails! The festival celebrates the great outdoors and recreation culture found in the Blue Ridge foothills. Highlighted are a collection of local trails, Segment 6 of the NC Mountains-to-Sea Trail, and a variety of activities and adventures all weekend! NC Trail Days is always held on the weekend aligning with National Trails Day - the first Saturday in June.

Bring your boots, bikes and boats(kayaks) to enjoy the weekend with trail lovers from all over. Festival offerings include themed and self-guided hikes, river clean-ups and excursions on the Yadkin, group rock climbing, a Thursday kickoff and Friday evening block party, environmental and adventure film screenings, tons of free live music, kids' activities, speaker series and not to mention a vendor village full of outdoor recreation organizations with gear demos and an overland vehicle showcase. Check back in with us in early 2025 for the schedule!

Visit 3 Great State Trails, 2 Great State Parks and 2 Great Towns!

Elkin and Jonesville are separated only by the Yadkin River and are at the confluence of three great state trails: the NC Mountains-to-Sea Trail, the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, and the Yadkin River State Trail. Additionally, both have an ever-growing network of trails with unique history like the Elkin & Alleghany Rail Trail and Jonesville Greenway. Several have exciting themes including NC's first 'Forest Bathing' Trail, several birding trails, the Yadkin Valley Wine Trail and first-class road and mountain bike trails. That's just to name several! We are located just below the Blue Ridge Parkway and between two Stone Mountain and Pilot Mountain State Parks which offer exceptional rock climbing, fishing and camping opportunities. If it's outdoor recreation variety that you're seeking, you'll find it here!

NC Trail Days is our way of celebrating this beautiful region and we encourage you to come find your trail.

