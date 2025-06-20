× Expand Courtesy NC Rhododendron Festival

Friday, June 20: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. | Saturday, June 21: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bowman Middle School Football Field

The North Carolina Rhododendron Festival draws hundreds of visitors from all over the region and features the Rhododendron Festival Pageant, the Craft Fair with food vendors, children's activities, live music throughout the day, as well as a classic car show, a 10K run, and two nights of street dancing. Come discover our Small-Town Mountain Paradise!

The Rhododendron Craft Fair, which is open to the public and free of charge, typically takes place along the banks of Cane Creek, which winds through the center of the beautiful and historic small mountain town of Bakersville. It has become a local favorite with artists and visitors alike, many returning year after year. Please note the change in location for 2025 to the Bowman Middle School Football Field.

Bakersville is just over an hour away from either Asheville, Boone, or Johnson City [TN]. Penland School of Crafts, the Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, and Burnsville are all within 20-30 minutes of Bakersville and provide plenty of activities to see or do during the weekend.

Experience our local music, food, atmosphere, and more! If you haven't been to Bakersville lately, you have missed the best-kept secret in western North Carolina.