NC Mineral & Gem Festival

× Expand Courtesy NC Mineral and Gem Festival

Join us at the NC Mineral and Gem Festival in Spruce Pine, North Carolina! Experience the beauty of jewelry, gems, and minerals while enjoying mine tours and other activities. Don’t miss out on this celebrated event!

Begun in 1959 by the Spruce Pine Chamber of Commerce, the festival has grown and emerged as one of the leading and most popular mineral and gem festivals in the country.

Visit our website often for news and updates!