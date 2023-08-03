NC Mineral & Gem Festival
Spruce Pine, NC Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
NC Mineral & Gem Festival
Festival Dates & Hours
- August 3rd – 6th, 2023
- Thursday-Saturday 10am-6 pm and Sunday 12:30-5:00 pm
WE HAVE MOVED!!
Two NEW Locations:
Three Peaks Enrichment Center, 97 Pinebridge Ave. & Cross Street Center, 31 Cross St. Spruce Pine, NC
Festival Admission tickets are sold at the door on the day of the event.
- $5 for adults
- $10 for All-Week Bracelet
- Children 10 & under are Free
- Thursday- Senior Day is $2 over 65
- Sunday- Mitchell County Day is $2 locals
