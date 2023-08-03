× Expand NC Mineral & Gem Festival

Festival Dates & Hours

August 3rd – 6th, 2023

Thursday-Saturday 10am-6 pm and Sunday 12:30-5:00 pm

WE HAVE MOVED!!

Two NEW Locations:

Three Peaks Enrichment Center, 97 Pinebridge Ave. & Cross Street Center, 31 Cross St. Spruce Pine, NC

Festival Admission tickets are sold at the door on the day of the event.