× Expand Cleveland County Government Staff members prepare liver mush for the 2023 Festival in Uptown Shelby.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 NC Liver Mush Festival: Mush, Music & Mutts on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Uptown Shelby, North Carolina!

Celebrating a local delicacy, Liver Mush, since 1985! Liver Mush is a regional dish in Western North Carolina, comprised of pig liver (at least 30%), cornmeal, seasonings, and other parts of the pig. It's delicious for breakfast or lunch, packed with protein, and an important part of our local heritage!

Festival highlights include a liver mush eating contest, recipe contest and cookoff, Kids Zone, live music, and more than 90 craft, food, and beverage vendors. Featured partner RollOver Pets presents the "Mutts" portion with a pet costume contest and parade, K9 demo and trick shows, musical sit contests, and more! Enjoy freshly prepared liver mush sandwiches and dishes proudly served by local producers of this well-loved "delicacy"!

Free to attend, pets welcome, and fun for the whole family!