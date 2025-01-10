"Nature Deconstructed" by Shelly Cade & Becca Splawn

× Expand Spoonbill Gallery and Artists Shelly Cade and Becca Splawn artworks. "Nature Deconstructed" by Shelly Cade and Becca Splawn. Artist Reception on January 10th, 6-9PM.

“Nature Deconstructed”, a collection of artworks featuring Becca Splawn and Shelley Cade reinterprets the natural world in abstract and dynamic ways, inviting viewers to consider the fundamental shapes, colors, and forms that compose the landscapes around us.