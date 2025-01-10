"Nature Deconstructed" by Shelly Cade & Becca Splawn

to

Spoonbill Gallery 1292 Pendleton St , South Carolina 29611

“Nature Deconstructed”, a collection of artworks featuring Becca Splawn and Shelley Cade reinterprets the natural world in abstract and dynamic ways, inviting viewers to consider the fundamental shapes, colors, and forms that compose the landscapes around us.

Info

Spoonbill Gallery 1292 Pendleton St , South Carolina 29611
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - "Nature Deconstructed" by Shelly Cade & Becca Splawn - 2025-01-10 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Nature Deconstructed" by Shelly Cade & Becca Splawn - 2025-01-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Nature Deconstructed" by Shelly Cade & Becca Splawn - 2025-01-10 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Nature Deconstructed" by Shelly Cade & Becca Splawn - 2025-01-10 00:00:00 ical