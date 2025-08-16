× Expand Courtesy Natural Bridge Artisan Festival

The Natural Bridge Artisan Festival is a celebration of Appalachian heritage though the showcasing of mountain crafts, skills, talents cuisine, and more. This festival is a project of the Natural Bridge Park Association, dedicated to attracting visitors into the area where they can enjoy the beautiful scenery, experience mountain traditions, and learn about our mountain heritage. The association recognizes event tourism as an economic driver and recognizes that visitors who attend the festival are also supporting local accommodations and businesses in the Natural Bridge/Slade area and surrounding counties.