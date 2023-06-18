Native Wildflower ID and Invasive Walk

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Wildflower

Sensory Explorers’ Trail.

Buds are blooming all across the Crooked Run Valley. Explore these native wildflowers, herbaceous plants and pollinators with Virginia Master Naturalists and Native Plant Society members. Discover new ways to identify natives and how to spot harmful invasive plants. This guided 0.3-mile walk will be approximately one hour. The Sensory Explorers’ Trail is a nature trail accessible for the blind and visually impaired. Programs on the trail are designed to engage a variety of senses in the exploration of the natural world.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalist Shenandoah Chapter please visit https://www.vmnshenandoah.org/ .

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self guided walks daily. To learn more about this accessible feature please visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows#recreation .

$10/car parking fee.