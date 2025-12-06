× Expand Yew Mountain Center NAFS 1600 x 900 - 1 Native American Forest Stewardship

It’s a great time to be in the forest! Join us on December 6th for a presentation by Dr. Allen Bryant from Appalachian State University at 1 PM. Then, at 2 PM, learn how to plant forest botanicals for successful future harvests with Will Lewis, our Forest Farming Coordinator. Join friends to help us expand the forest farm at the Yew and grow your forest farming skills.

Enhance the value of forested land while revitalizing the woodland ecosystem through forest farming!

Bring your own bag lunch, or have soup and bread provided by the YMC staff for $8 at 12 pm. Pre-order your soup bowl on the Yew Shop page yewmountain.org/yew-shop