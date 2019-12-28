Native American Dreamcatcher Workshop
Join historian Rachel Deddens to create your own dreamcatcher of the Ojibwe people with a hoop symbolizing the circle of life and natural cycles of the night, day and the seasons. Weave your web into the circle which becomes a tapestry of life and decorative feathers to represent spiritual power. Appropriate for children ages 8 and up. Advanced paid registration is required. $15/Member, $18/Non-Member.
Info
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Workshops