National Trails Day Service Project

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Trail at Sky Meadows

Picnic Area.

Join park trailblazers and get your hands dirty as we work to enhance the trail surface on Hadow Trail. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Round trip hike to the work site is approximately .20 mile from the first Picnic Area parking area. Tools will be provided. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves, water, a snack (optional), bug spray and sunscreen. Take pride in knowing you have contributed to the trails of Sky Meadows, improving them for future enjoyment.

$10/car parking fee.