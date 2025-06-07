× Expand Sky Meadows Staff/Volunteer Sky Meadows will celebrate National Trails Day with a service project on our North Ridge Trail.

June 7, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Sky Meadows will celebrate National Trails Day with a service project on our North Ridge Trail. Join us as we give back to a trail that provides recreation, exposure to nature, and spectacular views of the Crooked Run Valley! Participants will learn basic trail maintenance skills by working with experienced Trailblazers to perform maintenance on drains that keep water off the tread. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. All tools and supplies will be provided. Total hike to and from the work site is approximately 3 miles. Please wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and comfortable hiking shoes. ​​​Bring work gloves, water, a snack (optional), bug spray and sunscreen.

Registration is highly encouraged. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-trails-day-service-project-at-sky-meadows-tickets-1247462988379?aff=oddtdtcreator.

About National Trails Day

On the first Saturday of June, Virginia State Parks celebrates National Trails Day, an annual event encouraging outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels to explore hiking, biking and equestrian trails. Virginia’s 43 state parks offer guided hikes, trail maintenance workshops and volunteer opportunities to highlight trail stewardship and the importance of preserving trails for future generations.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov