National Trails Day Service Project

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Volunteers at work on a Sky Meadows trail

Lost Mountain Entrance.

Celebrate National Trails Day by showing your love and appreciation for the trails with a workday on the recently improved Lost Mountain Trail. Volunteers will hike approximately 1.5 miles to the work site and learn the basics of trail maintenance and tools. Participants will then get the chance to work with an experienced Trailblazer to perform maintenance on drainage features.

All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Total hike to and from the work site is approximately 4 to 6 miles from the Lost Mountain parking lot. Tools will be provided. Dress for the weather, and wear footwear appropriate for hiking. Bring work gloves, water, a snack (optional), bug spray, and sunscreen. Take pride in knowing you have contributed to helping the environment and enhancing the beauty of Sky Meadows.

Join members of the Friends of Sky Meadows (FOSK) (https://www.friendsofskymeadows.org/) to learn about the recent upgrades to Lost Mountain Trail (https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/blog/a-legacy-fulfilled-sky-meadows-receives-funding-to-make-lost-mountain-trail-more-sustainable) and how their fundraising efforts make this and other park projects possible.

$10/car parking fee.