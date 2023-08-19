National TRACK Trails Day at Sky Meadows State Park

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers National TRACK Trails Day

Children's Discovery Area.

It’s time to celebrate the 5th Annual National TRACK Trails Day by getting kids outdoors. Through our partnership with Kids in Parks TRACK Trails, Sky Meadows State Park is proud to offer kids of all ages the opportunity to venture across streams, pass through woodlands and traverse meadows, while enjoying the self-guided 0.7-mile TRACK Trail. The trail is easy, well-marked and located in the Children's Discovery Area, but you don’t need to hike the whole thing to TRACK your adventure and start earning free prizes and stickers from Kids in Parks.

Also on National TRACK Trails Day, the park will be offering Summer Habitat Detectives at 10 a.m. This is a guided hike geared toward kids on the nearby Sensory Explorers’ Trail. It’s another great opportunity for kids to get outside, get active, and learn about the nature and animals in the park. Visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows for more details.

$10/car parking fee.