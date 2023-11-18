National Take A Hike Day Service Project

× Expand Virginia State Park staff/volunteers Trailblazers at work

Historic Area

Get your hands dirty as we work to improve the hiking experience along the North Ridge Trail. Join park trailblazers as they work to enhance this backcountry trail and protect it from erosion. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Hike to the work site is approximately 1.5 mile from the main parking lot. Tools will be provided. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves, water, a snack (optional), bug spray and sunscreen. Take pride in knowing you have contributed to the trails of Sky Meadows, improving them for future enjoyment.

$10/car parking fee.