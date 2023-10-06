National Storytelling Festival

International Storytelling Center 116 West Main Street, Jonesborough, Tennessee 37659

Every October since 1973, thousands of travelers have visited Tennessee’s oldest town. They come for one purpose–to hear stories and to tell them at the National Storytelling Festival. This celebration of America’s rich and varied storytelling tradition, the oldest and most respected gathering anywhere in America devoted to storytelling, has in turn spawned a national revival of this venerable art. ISC is excited to welcome you to the storytelling capital of the world October 6-8, 2023 to celebrate the power of storytelling. 

423-753-2171
